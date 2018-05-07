La 'abuela nazi' ingresa en prisión a los 89 años por negar el Holocausto de Hitler

La negacionista germana Ursula Haverbeck ha entrado este lunes en la cárcel de Bielefeld (oeste de Alemania) para cumplir una pena de 2 años por negar reiteradamente el Holocausto, según ha informado la fiscalía de Alemania. Haverbeck, un icono de los neonazis alemanes conocida como 'la abuela nazi', fue condenada en agosto del año pasado por incitación al odio racial en ocho casos y se le dio un plazo para presentarse a cumplir la sentencia. Tiene 89 años.
Después de que Haverbeck dejara pasar el plazo sin presentarse, se dictó una orden de detención en su contra y la policía la detuvo en su casa y la condujo a la cárcel. En varios artículos para el periódico neonazi Stimme des Reich, Haverbeck había asegurado que Auschwitz no fue un campo de exterminio, sino tan sólo de trabajo.
Los abogados de Haverbeck sostuvieron ante los tribunales que los artículos de su defendida debían considerarse amparados por la libertad de expresión. Contra Haverbeck se habían dictado ya anteriormente seis condenas por negar el Holocausto, sea ante tribunales, a través de artículos periodísticos o con una carta al Consejo Central de los Judíos de Alemania.
Los últimos tres procesos se han sucedido en apenas unos pocos meses y en dos ocasiones la lectura de la sentencia derivó en altercados protagonizados por sus seguidores ultraderechistas. A cada una de las sentencias inculpatorias, a una sanción económica o a penas de prisión, ha respondido la acusada con la presentación de un recurso a una instancia superior.
