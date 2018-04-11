Al menos 257 muertos tras estrellarse un avión militar en Argelia

Al menos 247 personas han muerto este miércoles tras estrellarse un avión militar cerca de la base aérea de Boufarik, en la provincia de Blida, a 35 kilómetros de Argel, según fuentes de Protección Civil citadas por medios locales. Entre los fallecidos figurarían 26 miembros del Frente Polisario.
El aparato, un Ilyushin 76 utilizado para el transporte de tropas, se ha estrellado por causas desconocidas poco antes de las 8.00 horas en un campo próximo a la autovía que une Boufarik con Blida, muy cerca del aeropuerto, y ha estallado en llamas.
Hasta el lugar del siniestro se han trasladado inmediatamente equipos de emergencias así como efectivos del Ejército. El avión, que ha quedado completamente destruido, se dirigía hacia Bechar, en el suroeste del país, según una fuente militar citada por la agencia oficial APS.
En un comunicado, el Ministerio de Defensa ha confirmado que el avión, que iba a realizar el vuelo entre Boufarik, en Tinduf, donde se encuentran los campos de refugiados saharauis en Argelia, y Bechar, se ha estrellado en el perímetro de la base en un campo agrícola y ha precisado que el jefe de Estado Mayor ha ordenado la "designación inmediata de una comisión de investigación para determinar las causas del accidente".
Según precisa la nota, el también viceministro de Defensa, Ahmed Said Galah, ha suspendido su visita a la Segunda Región Militar del país y se dispone a trasladarse inmediatamente al lugar del siniestro con el fin de \"conocer la amplitud de los daños y adoptar las medidas necesarias\". Además, ha expresado sus condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas, si bien el Ministerio no ha ofrecido ningún balance oficial.
Los servicios de Protección Civil han establecido en 247 el balance provisional de fallecidos, si bien no se descarta que pueda aumentar, según el portal Algerie24 y la cadena privada Ennahar TV.
Un responsable del partido gobernante, el Frente de Liberación Nacional (FLN), ha asegurado a la televisión que entre los muertos figuran 26 miembros del Frente Polisario, el movimiento que controla la autoproclamada República Árabe Saharaui Democrática (RASD), según la agencia Reuters.
