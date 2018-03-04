Público
Público

Elecciones en Italia Una activista de Femen irrumpe en la votación de Silvio Berlusconi en Italia

La mujer, que se subió a las urnas delante del candidato de Forza Italia, llevaba el torso descubierto en que se había pintado un mensaje en el que se podía leer: Berlusconi estás acabado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Activista de Femen protesta en Italia cuando Silvio Berlusconi se disponía a votar./ Reuters

Activista de Femen protesta en Italia cuando Silvio Berlusconi se disponía a votar./ Reuters

Una activista del grupo radical Feman con el torso descubierto, irrumpió este mediodía en el colegio electoral de Milán en el momento en el que Silvio Berlusconi, el lider de Forza Italia,  se disponía a depositar su voto en las urnas, en las elecciones en las que 46 millones de italianos están llamados a elegir nuevo presidente. En su pecho la mujer llevaba escrito el mensaje: "Berlusconi sei Scaduto" (Berlusconi estás acabado).

​El candidato de Forza Italia, tras la aparición de la manifestante, se ha dado la vuelta y ha abandonado la sala y, tras unos minutos de desconcierto, la mujer ha sido desalojada por la fuerza.Una vez se ha calmado la situación, Berlusconi ha regresado y ha ejercido su derecho al voto.

La policía ha detenido a la mujer que ha acaparado la atención de toda la prensa que esperaba a que el que se considera como uno de los favorito a ganar las elecciones, ejerciera su derecho a voto.

Etiquetas