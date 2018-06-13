Arranca el debate por el aborto legal en el Congreso de Argentina cuyo resultado es impredecible

La Plaza del Congreso ya está preparada. La Avenida de Mayo de Buenos Aires permanece teñida de verde. El vocerío del movimiento feminista se escucha desde dentro de la Cámara: "Aborto legal en cualquier lugar"; "Nuestro cuerpo, nuestra decisión".
Pasadas las once y media de la mañana (hora de Argentina) ha comenzado en el Congreso de la Nación el debate sobre la aprobación de la Ley de Interrupción Voluntaria del Embarazo (IVE).
El resultado es impredecible. Las voces a favor y en contra de la legalización de la ley IVE se exponen en el Congreso para convencer a los diputados aún indecisos. El diputado Daniel Lipovetzky (PRO- Buenos Aires) ha comenzado este debate histórico, reivindicando el derecho de las mujeres a decidir sobre su cuerpo: "No se trata de salvar dos vidas -la de la mujer y la del feto-, sino de salvar miles de vidas por los abortos clandestinos". "Tenemos que regenerar Argentina", ha concluido su intervención.
Fuera de la Cámara, el Movimiento Socialista de los Trabajadores, Frente de Izquierdas, Corriente socialismo o barbarie o Las Rojas, entre otros colectivos, alzan sus banderas ante el Congreso.
Alrededor de 71 legisladores (32 mujeres y 39 hombres) respaldaron con su firma este proyecto de ley, pero se requiere al menos el sí de 129 diputados para su aprobación en el Congreso y continuará su tramitación en el Senado. De ser rechazada, habría que esperar dos años para volver a presentarla. El resultado de la votación será anunciado durante la mañana de este jueves.
Celeste McDougall, una de las promotoras de la Campaña, se muestra esperanzada con la decisión de la Cámara: "Creo que se va a aprobar en el Congreso. Somos una marea verde que no piensa parar; una cuarta ola del feminismo que va a tener implicaciones regionales y mundiales".
(Hará ampliación)
