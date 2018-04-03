Público
Comienza la huelga ferroviaria que quiere poner en jaque las reformas de Macron

El 48 % de los trabajadores de la empresa estatal y el 77 % del colectivo de los conductores participan en la primera de las 36 jornadas de paro que se están organizando en el país galo

3 de abril, primer día de huelga, los usuarios del servicio ferroviario se amontonan en los andenes de la estación Sant-Lazare, París

La primera de las 36 jornadas de huelga salteadas de aquí a finales de junio en los ferrocarriles franceses comenzó hoy con un fuerte impacto en el transporte en lo que supone un jaque a las reformas del presidente, Emmanuel Macron.

Sólo uno de cada ocho trenes de alta velocidad (TGV) están programados hoy y la misma proporción para el resto de los convoyes de largo recorrido a causa del paro convocado por los sindicatos de la Sociedad Nacional de Ferrocarriles (SNCF).

Aunque en las líneas internacionales la cancelación afecta a un porcentaje menor globalmente (un 25 %), en las que conectan con España (Barcelona-París, Barcelona-Lyon, Barcelona-Toulouse y Madrid-Marsella) hoy no circula ningún tren. En los cercanías de París y en los regionales de todo el país, la dirección sólo garantiza que habrá uno de cada cinco, ya que se han declarado en huelga el 48 % de los trabajadores de la empresa estatal, e incluso el 77 % en el colectivo de los conductores.

El principal motivo de estas huelgas, convocadas dos días seguidos de cada cinco, es la reforma del sistema ferroviario lanzado por el Gobierno de Macron por decreto, y muy en particular el fin del estatuto laboral privilegiado de los trabajadores de la SNCF con vistas a la apertura de la competencia de las líneas de trenes, empezando por el TGV en 2020.

La huelga en los ferrocarriles coincide hoy con el cuarto paro en la compañía Air France desde febrero por motivaciones salariales (la aerolínea ha cancelado el 25 % de su programa de vuelos) y con otras protestas en los servicios de recogidas de basura y en las universidades

