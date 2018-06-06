La organización de Miss América, consciente de los nuevos vientos que soplan, ha decidido reinventarse: a partir de este año, las concursantes no desfilarán en bañador y serán valoradas por su carácter y no por su físico. "Ya no somos un desfile", proclamó la presidenta de Miss América, Gretchen Carlson, en declaraciones a "Good Morning America".

El nombramiento de Carlson a principios de año fue toda una declaración de intenciones de lo que estaba por venir. Carlson, Miss América 1989 y exreportera de la cadena Fox, había denunciado hace dos años al entonces presidente de Fox, Roger Alies, por acoso sexual. En enero, el entonces primer ejecutivo de Miss América, Sam Haskell, dimitió después de que se filtraran unos correos electrónicos en los que arremetía contra el físico, la inteligencia y la vida personal de algunas exconcursantes, entre ellas Carlson.

La organización decidió entonces renovarse y fichar precisamente a Carlson como nueva presidenta del consejo de administración, que por primera vez pasó a estar compuesto solo por mujeres. En el próximo certamen, que se celebrará el 9 de septiembre, se sustituirá el tradicional desfile en bikini por un debate entre concursantes y jurado. Tampoco se pedirá a las concursantes que se enfunden en un traje de gala y, en su lugar, se les animará a que elijan el atuendo con el que se sientan más cómodas y puedan expresar su estilo personal.

"Hemos oído a muchas chicas jóvenes decir: 'Nos gustaría formar parte de vuestro programa pero no queremos plantarnos ahí fuera en tacones y bañador,' así que, adivina qué, ya no tienes por qué hacer eso", explicó Carlson. La presidenta del certamen animó a las muchachas a presentarse a la próxima edición: "¿Quién no quiere sentirse empoderada, aprender nuevas habilidades, pagarse la universidad y ser capaz de enseñarle al mundo quién eres como persona desde lo más profundo de tu alma?".