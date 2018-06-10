El barco Aquarius de la ONG francesa SOS Méditerranée con 629 inmigrantes a bordo espera instrucciones de las autoridades maltesas e italianas que rechazaron abrir un puerto para el desembarque, después de pasar la noche con los motores parados a 35 millas de Italia y 27 de Malta. En el Aquarius viajan 629 inmigrantes, de estos 123 menores no acompañados, 11 de ellos niños pequeños y siete mujeres embarazadas, rescatados en la jornada de ayer.
Algunos de los periodistas que se encuentran a bordo del Aquarius para seguir las labores de rescate en el Mediterráneo informaron en sus redes sociales de que el barco sigue parado y por el momento no se han dado instrucciones.
La última orden por parte del Centro de Coordinación de Rescate de Roma fue la de que se detuvieran en la posición en la que se encontraban, a 35 millas de Italia y 27 al norte de Malta. Italia negó ayer abrir un puerto al Aquarius y reclamó a las autoridades maltesas que se hiciesen cargo del barco. Salvini, líder de la ultraderechista Liga Norte, ha enviado una carta urgente a las autoridades maltesas en la que explica que el barco Aquarius de Sos Méditerranée, con personal de Médicos sin Fronteras, se encuentra a 43 millas de Malta, por lo que tenían la obligación de hacerles desembarcar.
"Es nuestra intención que responda oficialmente a nuestra petición de apertura de sus puertos para poner a salvo a cientos de náufragos presentes en el Aquarius", exigieron en un comunicado los ministros italianos del Interior, Matteo Salvini, y de Infraestructuras, Danilo Toninelli.".
Por el momento, la respuesta del primer ministro de Malta, Joseph Muscat, fue que no abrirá su puerto porque este caso no es de su competencia y acusó a Italia de saltarse las reglas internacionales y de poner en peligro la vida de los inmigrantes.
