David Buckel Un conocido abogado de EEUU se suicida para protestar por la contaminación del planeta

David Buckel, de 60 años, afamado abogado defensor de los derechos de la comunidad LGTB, se quitó la vida al quemarse a lo bonzo en un parque de Nueva York. Uno de los casos de los que se ocupó fue llevado al cine en la película 'Boys don't cry'

David Buckel, en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS

Un conocido abogado defensor de los derechos de la comunidad LGTB se ha suicidado quemándose a lo bonzo en un parque de Nueva York (EEUU). David Buckel, de 60 años, se quitó la vida para protestar por la contaminación del planeta, según dijo el propio Buckel en una carta de suicidio enviada a varios medios, incluido The New York Times.

"La contaminación hace estragos en nuestro planeta. La mayoría de las personas en el planeta respira ahora aire que los combustibles fósiles no hacen saludable, y muchos mueren prematuramente como resultado: mi muerte temprana por combustible fósil refleja lo que nos estamos haciendo a nosotros mismos", escribió el abogado en su carta, informa el diario neoyorquino.

Los restos de Buckel fueron hallados en Prospect Park West, junto a la misma carta de suicidio que envió a varios medios.

El abogado se hizo especialmente conocido por ser el abogado principal del caso del asesinato en 1993 del transexual Brandon Teena en Nebraska. La historia fue llevada al cine en 1999 por Kimberly Peirce en la película Boys don't cry. La actriz Hillary Swank ganó el Oscar a la mejor actriz por su papel de Teena.

