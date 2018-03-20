Facebook releva a su jefe de seguridad por desacuerdos en la gestión de las 'fake news'

El jefe de seguridad de la información de Facebook, Alex Stamos, dejará su cargo tras los desacuerdos internos surgidos sobre cómo la red social debe manejar la difusión de desinformación, reveló ese marte The New York Times.

El diario, que cita empleados y extrabajadores de la firma con sede en California, indicó que Stamos ha sido un fuerte defensor de investigar y divulgar la actividad rusa en Facebook, pese a la consternación de otros altos ejecutivos, entre ellos la directora de operaciones de la famosa red social, Sheryl Sandberg.

Stamos había comunicado su decisión de dejar la compañía después de que sus responsabilidades diarias fueran reasignadas en diciembre, pero fue convencido a permanecer hasta agosto mientras se cumplía un periodo de transición de sus responsabilidades, agregó el rotativo.

Del equipo de Stamos, que estaba integrado por unas 120 personas, solo quedan tres empleados, mientras el resto ha sido destinado a las divisiones de producto e infraestructura.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Stamos señaló que sus responsabilidades han cambiado, pero indicó que, a pesar de los rumores, todavía está "completamente comprometido" con su trabajo en Facebook. "Es cierto que mi papel cambió. Estoy dedicando más tiempo a explorar los riesgos emergentes de seguridad y trabajando en seguridad electoral", puntualizó.

La información se conoció después de que Facebook asegurara el domingo que está investigando la filtración de datos provocada por una empresa británica que trabajó para la campaña de 2016 del presidente Donald Trump y que manipuló la información de más de 50 millones de usuarios de la red social en Estados Unidos.

La consultora Cambridge Analytica obtuvo en 2014 la información de los usuarios y la usó para construir un programa informático destinado a predecir las decisiones de los votantes e influir en ellas, según revelaron el sábado los diarios The London Observer y The New York Times.

La revelación tuvo un efecto este martes en Wall Street, donde las acciones de la red social cayeron un 6,76 %, su peor descenso porcentual desde marzo de 2014