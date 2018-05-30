Público
El Estado Islámico reivindica la autoría del atentado en Lieja

Los yihadistas aseguran que el ataque es "en respuesta a las llamadas para atacar a los países de la coalición" internacional liderada por Estados Unidos, que lucha contra el EI en Siria y en Irak.

Agentes de policía belgas guardan un minuto de silencio por las víctimas del tiroteo. - EFE

El atacante que este martes mató a dos policías y un civil en la ciudad belga de Lieja era un "soldado" del grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (EI), ha asegurado este miércoles aseguró hoy la agencia de noticias afiliada a los yihadistas, Amaq.

En un breve comunicado difundido a través de Telegram, Amaq dijo que el atentado fue perpetrado "en respuesta a las llamadas para atacar a los países de la coalición" internacional liderada por Estados Unidos, que lucha contra el EI en Siria y en Irak. Esta no es la primera vez que atacantes inspirados en la ideología del EI llevan a cabo ataques de este tipo en países occidentales que participan en la alianza militar capitaneada por Washington, que bombardea a los yihadistas desde 2014.

La Fiscalía Federal de Bélgica confirmó que los primeros elementos de la investigación apuntan a un atentado terrorista del EI. "Los elementos que nos hacen pensar esto son el modus operandi, igual que el que el Estado Islámico muestra en algunos vídeos, el hecho de que el sujeto gritase 'Alá es grande' durante el ataque y que éste había estado en contacto con personas radicalizas", dijo el portavoz de la Fiscalía, Eric Van Der Sypt, en rueda de prensa.

El supuesto terrorista fue abatido por la policía y posteriormente fue identificado como Benjamin Herman, un belga nacido en 1987, que cumplía condena por delitos menores y había salido de la prisión de Marche-en-Famenne con un permiso de 36 horas. Según la Fiscalía belga, Herman "atacó a dos agentes de la policía de Lieja con un cuchillo, por la espalda" y remató en el suelo a las agentes, de 45 y 53 años, con sus propias armas. A continuación entró "varias veces" en un café cercano en el que no vio a nadie y después disparó contra un coche y mató a un joven de 22 años.

