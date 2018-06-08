Italia pedirá ayuda a la OTAN para frenar la llegada de migrantes

El ministro del Interior de Italia, el ultra Matteo Salvini, ha afirmado este viernes que Roma quiere que la OTAN ayude al país a controlar la llegada de migrantes, en un inicio acerca de la línea dura que el nuevo Gobierno adoptará en materia migratoria.
"Estamos siendo atacados. Pediremos a la OTAN que nos defienda. Hay muchas preocupaciones sobre infiltraciones terroristas", ha sostenido."Italia está siendo atacada desde el sur, no desde el este", ha agregado, en referencia al foco tradicional de la Alianza en Rusia.
El secretario general de la OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg, visitará Roma la semana que viene, sin que por el momento esté claro si el Gobierno planea presentar una solicitud formal de ayuda.
Asimismo, Salvini, que libera la ultraderechista Liga, ha afirmado que Malta tiene que hacer más en este contexto. "No es posible que Malta diga 'no' a cada petición de ayuda. Dios puso Malta más cerca de África que Sicilia", ha manifestado.
Por otra parte, Salvini ha recalcado que las embarcaciones de las ONG que operan en el Mediterráneo "se comportan como taxis". "Estamos trabajando en este frente de las ONG. Algunos hacen tareas de voluntariado, otras hacen negocio", ha añadido. En este sentido, ha advertido de que las organizaciones no gubernamentales que trabajan para salvar vidas en el mar Mediterráneo serán sometidas a mayores controles.
Más de 600.000 migrantes han llegado a Italia desde el norte de África en los últimos cinco años, si bien la cifra de llegadas ha disminuido de forma drástica en lo que va de año. Según datos de Naciones Unidas, al menos 500 personas han muerto en 2018 intentando cruzar el Mediterráneo.
