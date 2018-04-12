Maribel Barajas, candidata a diputada del Distrito 22 de Múgica por el Partido Verde Ecologista, ha sido asesinada este miércoles en una zona rural de Michoacán, en México, según han informado fuentes policiales.
Barajas, de 25 años, fue jefa del Departamento de Investigación y Vinculación del Centro Estatal para el Desarrollo Municipal de Michoacán, según ha informado el diario 'El Sol de México'.
Su cuerpo fue hallado en el suelo con heridas y marcas de golpes en la cara y ha quedado a disposición del Servicio Médico Forense para realizarle la autopsia. La Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE) ha iniciado una investigación y ha lamentado la muerte de la joven.
"Lamentamos que la vida de una mujer joven, preparada, entusiasta y con ganas de cambiar las cosas en su distrito y municipio haya terminado de esta manera", ha señalado el dirigente estatal del partido, Ernesto Núñez, que ha exigido a las autoridades profundizar en las investigaciones para dar con el autor de "tan atroz acontecimiento".
