El papa Francisco nombró prefecto de la Secretaría de la Comunicación del Vaticano a Paolo Ruffini, que hasta ahora era director de TV2000, la televisión de la Conferencia Episcopal italiana, el primer laico en ocuparse de un dicasterio de la Santa Sede. Su nuevo cargo es una especie de ministro en los dicasterios que forman el Gobierno de la Iglesia católica.
El puesto de prefecto de la nueva Secretaría de la Comunicación, nacido tras una de las grandes reformas que ha querido implementar el papa para aunar a todos los medios informativos con los que cuenta la Santa Sede, estaba vacante desde el pasado 21 de marzo tras la renuncia del sacerdote Dario Edoardo Viganò.
La dimisión de Viganò llegó después de la polémica causada por la publicación de una carta del papa emérito, Benedicto XVI, en la que elogiaba la formación teológica de Francisco, pero en la que se habían omitido varías partes. En espera de este nombramiento, se había encargado de este ministerio el secretario de este organismo, el argentino Lucio Adrián Ruiz.
El nuevo prefecto se ocupará de este nuevo dicasterio que se ha ocupado en estos años, desde su creación en 2015, de englobar los diferentes medios de comunicación de la Santa Sede: Radio Vaticano, el Centro Televisivo Vaticano, el Consejo Pontificio para las Comunicaciones Sociales, la oficina de prensa, el servicio de fotografía y últimamente la editorial y tipografía Vaticana.
Ruffini, nacido en Palermo en 1956, es licenciado en Derecho y periodista con experiencia en diarios y televisiones italianas.
