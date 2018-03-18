Público
Presidenciales rusas Putin gana las elecciones en Rusia con más del 75% de los votos

Tras el escrutinio de prácticamente todas las papeletas, el presidente ruso ha obtenido ya el respaldo de 56,1 millones de ciudadanos y supera en 10,5 millones los votos recibidos en 2012.

Seguidores de Putin esperan los primeros resultados en Moscú. | EFE

El presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, logró el 76,67% de los votos emitidos en las elecciones presidenciales del domingo con el 99,81% de los votos escrutados, según los últimos datos de la Comisión Electoral Central (CEC).

Tras el escrutinio de prácticamente todas las papeletas, Putin ha obtenido ya el respaldo de 56,1 millones de ciudadanos y supera en 10,5 millones los votos recibidos en 2012 (45,6 millones), cuando regresó al Kremlin tras cuatro años de paréntesis como primer ministro.

Esta histórica victoria, que supera de largo todos los resultados que había obtenido en anteriores comicios presidenciales, le permitirá permanecer en el Kremlin hasta 2024.

Unos 110 millones de rusos estaban llamados a votar en estas elecciones presidenciales en las que participaron por vez primera los habitantes de la anexionada península de Crimea, cuando se cumplen cuatro años de su reunificación con Rusia. Según la Comisión Electoral Central (CEC), Putin obtendría en Crimea el 91,69 % de los votos emitidos por los 1,5 millones de electores llamados a las urnas. El segundo resultado, tras el escrutinio del 20,49 % de los sufragios emitidos en la península, corresponde al candidato comunista, Pável Grudinin, con el 2,23 % de los votos. Mientras, en la ciudad de Sebastopol, hogar de la Flota rusa del mar Negro, el jefe del Kremlin recibiría un 91,52 % de los votos emitidos.

