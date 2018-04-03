Un taxista de la ciudad china de Chengdu ha logrado encontrar a su hija, desaparecida hace 24 años, gracias a utilizar su taxi para difundir la historia a más de 17.000 personas de todo el país, según ha informado el diario chino People Daily.
La hija de Wang Mingqing se perdió en 1994, cuando solo tenía tres años, en un descuido de su padre cuando estaban juntos en un puesto callejero de fruta al que se dedicaba la familia.
Este padre de familia decidió sumarse al oficio del taxi para poder conocer más gente y contar al mayor número posible de personas la historia de su hija. Wang y su esposa pasaron años pegando carteles con la cara de su hija, en contacto con la policía y visitando orfanatos y hospitales, pero ha sido en el taxi, cuando el padre logró llegar a más gente.
La hija de Wang conoció el mes pasado a través de la prensa la búsqueda de su padre mediante el taxi, contactó con la policía y con sus padres el pasado 16 de marzo, y el 1 de abril se hizo una prueba de ADN que confirmó que era la niña perdida hace casi un cuarto de siglo.
La prensa china ofreció imágenes de Wang y su hija hablando emocionados a través de un ordenador, y se espera que la familia se reúna esta semana.
