Una dama legionaria ha sido sancionada con tres días de multa por no asistir a la celebración y desfile de la Inmaculada Concepción, patrona de la Infantería. La militar del Tercio Juan de Austria, con sede en Viator, Almería, dijo no poder acudir porque no tenía quien cuidara de su hija de dos años.



Según alega la mujer, el día de la fiesta nacional cerraban todas las guarderías. Ante la dificultad de colocar a la niña, la militar pidió un día de asuntos propios, que le fue denegado, al igual que a su marido.

El hombre es cabo legionario y está destinado en la misma unidad que ella, por lo que también debía participar en el desfile. No contaban con ningún otro familiar para que se quedara con la menor así que tuvo que hacerse cargo la madre.

La resolución sancionadora que multa a la militar señala que es “su responsabilidad desplegar los medios a su alcance, organizándose como estime conveniente, sin trasladar su deber de cuidado de los hijos a la institución castrense”.

El jefe del Tercio considera que asistir a la festividad de la Inmaculada y participar en su desfile forma parte de las “necesidades del servicio”, que priman sobre el derecho a la conciliación familiar. Concluye que “su ausencia de un acto relevante supuso una lesión a la disciplina” que debe ser sancionada.



Además, la militar tiene reconocida una reducción de jornada de una hora diaria para el cuidado de su hija, con la consiguiente reducción de salario, que la exime también de participar en guardias, maniobras y otros actos.