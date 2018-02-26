El Gobierno de Nigeria confirmó la desaparición de 110 estudiantes de la escuela femenina de secundaria atacada por el grupo yihadista Boko Haram el pasado lunes en el pueblo de Dapchi (noroeste de Nigeria), indicaron fuentes del Ministerio de Información.
Tras una reunión este domingo con las familias de las desaparecidas, el director del centro y autoridades locales de Yobe, región donde se sitúa Dapchi, el ministro nigeriano de Información, Lai Mohammed, confirmó que 110 de las 906 estudiantes matriculadas en el colegio siguen desaparecidas tras el ataque del grupo terrorista, que provocó la huida de cientos de alumnos y profesores.
El presidente de Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, informó a finales de la semana pasada de que iban a reforzar el número de tropas en el área y a enviar vigilancia aérea para conseguir que las muchachas vuelvan a casa seguras, y que los atacantes "sean arrestados y se haga justicia".
Este hecho se produce a sólo dos meses de que se cumplan cuatro años del secuestro de más de 200 estudiantes en otro colegio en Chibok, en el estado vecino de Borno. Más de cien de esas niñas secuestradas en abril de 2014 han sido liberadas, pero 112 permanecen aún en cautiverio.
Nigeria ha visto incrementado el número de ataques suicidas en los últimos meses, pese a que los terroristas han perdido presencia en algunos de sus territorios tras operaciones exitosas llevadas a cabo por las fuerzas de seguridad.
En represalia, los yihadistas han adaptado sus ataques a sitios considerados como puntos débiles, como lugares de oración, escuelas y campamentos de refugiados.
Boko Haram, que significa en lenguas locales "la educación no islámica es pecado", lucha por imponer un Estado de corte islámico en Nigeria, país de mayoría musulmana en el norte y predominantemente cristiano en el sur.
Más de 20.000 personas han muerto desde el comienzo de la insurgencia yihadista en la zona en 2009.
Además, alrededor de 1,6 millones de personas se han visto obligadas a abandonar sus hogares y 4,7 millones necesitan asistencia alimentaria urgentemente, según cifras de la ONU.
