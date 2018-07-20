

Michael Cohen, abogado del presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, supuestamente grabó una conversación antes de las elecciones en la que ambos hablaban sobre pagos a una exmodelo de Playboy que decía haber tenido una aventura con el magnate, según publica hoy el diario The New York Times.



El rotativo cita a abogados y otras fuentes familiarizadas con la grabación, incautada por el FBI durante un registro de la oficina de Cohen, a quien investiga por su implicación en pagos a mujeres con el objetivo de silenciar noticias potencialmente perjudiciales para Trump antes de las elecciones de 2016.



La investigación criminal federal busca esclarecer si esos pagos violaron las leyes de financiación de campañas electorales, y durante el registro realizado en abril el FBI confiscó varios documentos que acreditaban una transferencia de 130.000 dólares del abogado de Trump a la actriz porno Stormy Daniels.



Según informó el diario entonces, en la redada los agentes también se hicieron con documentos vinculados a otras dos mujeres, una de ellas Karen McDougal, una exmodelo de Playboy que afirmó haber tenido un romance de un año con Trump en 2006 y fue identificada este viernes como la mujer en la grabación.



McDougal vio la oportunidad de vender su historia y optó por conceder una entrevista por 150.000 dólares al tabloide National Enquirer, cuyo director ejecutivo, David J. Pecker, es amigo de Trump y optó por no publicar ninguna información.



El abogado personal de Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, confirmó al NYT este viernes que el mandatario habla en la grabación -de menos de dos minutos- con Cohen sobre el pago a la mujer, pero matizó que la transferencia finalmente no se hizo, por lo que el documento es "una poderosa prueba exculpatoria".



"Nada en esa conversación sugiere que (Trump) tuviera ningún conocimiento de antemano sobre ello", dijo Giuliani, quien añadió que el magnate indicó a Cohen que si tenía que hacer un pago lo documentara en un cheque, en lugar de recurrir a dinero en efectivo