El dueño del bar Koxka de Altsasu (Navarra) donde supuestamente se produjo una agresión a dos guardias civiles y sus parejas ha afirmado este miércoles durante su declaración en el juicio que el atestado policial recoge frases que él no dijo, como que los supuestos agresores "sabían pegar".
Según informa EITB, el propietario del bar, Josu Muñoa, también ha asegurado al fiscal que su declaración no se produjo el lunes, como señala el Ministerio Público, sino el domingo, un día después de los hechos.
Muñoa y una camarera de este local han testificado este miércoles que no vieron la agresión, ni dentro ni fuera del establecimiento, y que cuando llegaron fuera del bar se encontraron ya con el teniente tendido en el suelo. Ha recordado que el teniente de la Guardia Civil y su novia eran clientes habituales, de cada fin de semana, y que nunca habían estado involucrados en ningún altercado y nadie les había hecho un "mal gesto".
El propietario del local ha relatado que, al ver al teniente en el suelo, se quitó la chaqueta, se metió el dinero en el bolsillo y le puso la chaqueta. Después, Muñoa habló con la camarera y le dijo que "había habido una bronca y habían pegado al agente".
Ha añadido el propietario que sólo vio un corte "pequeñito" en el labio del teniente que no sangraba y que el agente le decía que le dolía mucho la pierna. Luego, cuando llegó la Policía Foral, se fue a casa.
Preguntado sobre las amenazas que la novia del teniente denunció ayer, martes, en el juicio contra sus padres —los de ella—, que también regentan un bar en Altsasu, ha dicho: "Yo que sé lo que cuentan ellos. Yo también he recibido amenazas y pintadas en mi bar de la Falange, de los anarquistas y de más gente".
