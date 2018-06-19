La representación de CCOO en Instituciones Penitenciarias considera que la opción de Iñaki Urdangarin de ingresar en la prisión de Brieva, en Ávila, supone un trato privilegiado para el cuñado del rey, condenado a cinco años y diez meses de cárcel por el Tribunal Supremo.
El sindicato explica, en una nota de prensa, que la prisión de Brieva es una prisión de mujeres y no existe operativo ningún departamento de hombres, por lo que si se habilita un módulo cerrado para un único interno, se trataría de un evidente trato de favor, no justificado por circunstancia penitenciaria alguna.
La Junta de Tratamiento tiene un plazo de dos meses para evaluar y determinar cuál debe ser el tratamiento que se le pude ofrecer al marido de la infanta Cristina y, por tanto, cuál es el centro que ofrece las posibilidades planteadas para que esa propuesta de tratamiento se materialice.
Del mismo modo, CCOO considera que Instituciones Penitenciarias debería reestablecer el centro donde Urdangarin deba cumplir su condena. De lo contrario, si no se puede garantizar la seguridad del preso, supondría reconocer que el sistema penitenciario actual está colapsado.
El ministro de Interior se sorprende ante el debate
Sin embargo, el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha dejado claro que cualquier otro ciudadano puede elegir la prisión de Brieva, si estuviera en las mismas circunstancias que Iñaki Urdangarin. Además, ha mostrado su sorpresa de que se siga hablando de "trato igualitario y no igualitario".
"No sé hasta qué punto va a haber que demostrar que las instituciones funcionan", ha destacado el ministro en una entrevista en TVE en la que ha hecho hincapié en que en este caso concreto el Poder Judicial "ha cumplido perfectamente".
Y ha apostillado: "Tenemos que tener mucho cuidado en generar una pequeña desconfianza en las instituciones, la crítica es necesaria, pero tenemos que tener esas cautelas".
