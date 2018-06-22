El exministro de Justicia Rafael Catalá firmó la sucesión del ducado de Franco el mismo día de la moción de censura que terminó con el Partido Popular fuera del Gobierno y con Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno. La firma de Catalá sirvió para proclamar a Carmen Martínez-Bordiú como nueva duquesa de Franco, tal y como informa Vanitatis, que también señala que el nombramiento ha sido enviado al BOE aunque aún no se ha publicado.
La nieta del dictador solicitó la transmisión del título el pasado mes de marzo, pero no fue hasta prácticamente el último día de Gobierno del Partido Popular cuando Catalá estampó su firma otorgando oficialmente el título a Martínez-Bordiú. La anterior titular del mismo fue Carmen Franco, hija del dictador.
La firma de Catalá permite a los Franco renovar un título que con el PSOE en el Gobierno, en un principio, hubiesen tenido más problemas. Los socialistas pidieron al monarca Felipe VI que anulara el título nobiliario, ya que es su competencia, al considerar que era "anacrónica" y que conecta a la democracia española con el "franquismo".
