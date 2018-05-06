Más de 400 juristas catalanes han denunciado este sábado la "tiranía jurídica" española hacia el independentismo catalán, y han mostrado su "compromiso" para revertir "la excepcionalidad jurídica" a la que, aseguran, está sometida Catalunya. Sucedió esta sábado en una reunión en el histórico Paraninfo de la Universidad de Barcelona (UB), en donde se realizó el I Congreso Catalán en Defensa del Estado de Derecho, tal como recoge El Punt Avui.
La cita reunió a expertos y a más de quince entidades españolas y extranjeras, entre las que se encontraban Ómnium Cultural, Iridia, Abogados Europeos Demócratas o la Comisión de Defensa del Colegio de Abogados de Barcelona.
Diferentes ponentes críticos con la gestión del procés, resaltaron las numerosas vulneraciones de derechos y la falta de separación de poderes", así como la "escasa" confianza en los tribunales españoles. "Se quiere convertir un movimiento pacífico en uno violento" con el uso del "derecho penal de autor y del enemigo y con las periciales de inteligencia", afirmó uno de los participantes. "No vamos a parar de denunciar que tenemos presos políticos", afirmó el abogado Gil Matamala en las conclusiones del evento.
Por su parte, el magistrado de Barcelona y miembro de Ágora Judicial, Guillem Soler, afirmó que el "Tribunal Constitucional" había pasado de "ser un árbitro a convertise en una policía constitucional preventiva".
Una de las invitadas internacionales, la abogada eslovena y experta en derecho internacional Ana Stanic, tuvo duras críticas contra el Gobierno español y el Tribunal Constitucional, y afirmó que violan los artículos 3, 6, 10 y 11 de la Convención Europea de los Derechos Humanos, y que el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH ) bien "seguro" que lo valorará en este sentido.
