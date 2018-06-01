Público
Catalunya La defensa de Carme Forcadell pide la recusación de Pablo Llarena

Forcadell le acusa a Llarena de adoptar medidas de protección de la imagen de la testigo partiendo de su vivencia personal como juez.

La expresidenta del Parlament, Carme Forcadell/EFE

La defensa de la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell ha pedido este viernes la recusación del magistrado del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena, instructor de la causa por el proceso soberanista.   

Según el escrito de recusación, la defensa de Forcadell alega que el juez manifestó "interés indirecto en el procedimiento y parcialidad en el mismo".   El escrito indica que en la declaración como testigo el 16 de mayo de la letrada de la administración de justicia del Juzgado de Instrucción 13 de Barcelona, Llarena adoptó medidas de protección de la imagen de la testigo partiendo de su vivencia personal como juez, ya que alegó que él mismo necesita escolta y se siente "mirado en cada manzana siete veces".

(Habrá ampliación)

