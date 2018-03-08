Público
Público

Contenido patrocinado '¡Esto se cae!' Homenaje a las mujeres de la lucha obrera en Ferrol en 1972

El Concello de Ferrol ofrece un documental sobre las mujeres que en 1972 se rebelaron en la ciudad gallega contra la dictadura de Franco por los derechos laborales y por la democracia.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Instantánea de las mujeres luchadoras que plantaron cara al franquismo por los derechos laborales en 1972

Instantánea de las mujeres luchadoras que plantaron cara al franquismo por los derechos laborales en 1972

El Concello de Ferrol ofrece el documental ¡Esto se cae! , un homenaje a las mujeres que en 1972 se rebelaron en la ciudad gallega contra la dictadura de Franco por los derechos laborales y por la democracia. El trabajo, firmado por Ángel García y Marta Corral, persigue visibilizar y mostrar la lucha de estas mujeres con nombres y apellidos en un ejercicio de recuperación de la memoria y de justicia histórica. 

Etiquetas