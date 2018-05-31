Público
Críticas a Ábalos por usar la palabra 'autismo' como descalificación durante la moción

El Comité Español de Representantes de Personas con Discapacidad, PP y Cs censuran sus palabras. El diputado del PSOE se disculpa: "Tienen toda la razón. Debemos aprender a ser más sensibles. Pido disculpas y, sin duda, me sirve de lección"

José Luis Ábalos, en el Congreso este jueves. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El Comité Español de Representantes de Personas con Discapacidad (CERMI), la asociación Autismo España, el PP y algunos diputados de Ciudadanos han criticado que el secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, haya utilizado el término autismo durante su intervención en la moción de censura, para referirse a un Congreso fuera de la realidad.

"Reprobamos el uso de autismo por Ábalos como descalificación política, no usen la tribuna del Congreso para dañar la imagen social de las personas con discapacidad", ha escrito en su cuenta de Twitter el CERMI, que ha pedido una rectificación al partido que lidera Pedro Sánchez. También la asociación Autismo España ha denunciado este discurso: "En la casa de todos, debemos de estar incluidos", señalan.

Ábalos se ha disculpado poco después en su cuenta de Twitter: "Tienen toda la razón. Debemos aprender a ser más sensibles. Pido disculpas y, sin duda, me sirve de lección".

Las palabras de Ábalos también fueron criticadas por el PP, que exigieron al dirigente socialista pedir perdón por haber usado "como insulto" este adjetivo en la moción de censura.

Desde Ciudadanos, han sido varios los que han criticado esta intervención. Uno de ellos, su portavoz en materia de Sanidad, Francisco Igea, quien ha apuntado que, quizás, Ábalos "debería de conocer la realidad de las familias y las personas que sufren ese trastorno para mostrar un poco de respeto". "Impresentable", ha apuntado.

El también diputado 'naranja' Marcial Gómez, por su parte, se ha mostrado "avergonzado" por esta referencia. A su juicio, el socialista "sí que es ajena a la realidad del TEA y a las personas con autismo". Finalmente, el diputado de Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN) Iñigo Alli, ha pedido que no se "estigmatice" a las personas con autismo y advierte: "Cuidado con la lengua, señor Ábalos".

