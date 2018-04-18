El empresario alicantino Enrique Ortiz utilizaba la empresa de recogida de basuras y limpieza del ayuntamiento de Alicante, Inusa, para colocar a familiares y amigos como si se tratara de su coto privado, tal y como ha adelantado LaSexta.

En los audios a los que ha tenido acceso la cadena, Enrique Ortiz trasladaba al exgerente de la empresa, José Candel, su intención de colocar a una amiga especial: "Me he venido a Benidorm y me he enamorado de una chica". "¿Cuánto gana una chiquita limpiando ahí en Inusa?", le pregunta.

Candel le advierte que "tiene que tirar a uno para meterla a ella", aún así el empresario insiste en que despida a alguno de los trabajadores para "colocar a su chica": "Mira a ver los puestos que hay por ahí y que sea sobre 200.000 pelas", dice Ortiz.

Enrique Ortiz, que está implicado en el caso Brugal y en la Gürtel valenciana, ha utilizado esta empresa también para enchufar a amigos de la exalcaldesa Sonia Castedo. Además de sus familiares más lejanos: "Ese es el hijo de mi primo hermano y hay que hacerlo fijo", dice el empresario.

Todo pagado con dinero público del ayuntamiento: "Que se la coma el ayuntamiento antes que yo, que tengo que quitarme gastos", reconoce Ortiz.

