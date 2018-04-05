La Fiscalía no ve delito en la renovación del ducado de los Franco

La Fiscalía General del Estado ha decidido archivar la petición de la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (ARMH) de llevar a cabo algún tipo de actuación contra la renovación del Ducado de Franco, cuyos trámites han sido iniciados por el Ministerio de Justicia, como publicó el Boletín Oficial del Estado hace dos semanas.
En su respuesta, la Fiscalía General del Estado asegura que: “Analizados los hechos expuestos nos vemos en la obligación de informarle que no se aprecia una opción jurídicamente viable para articular una actuación de carácter penal ya que al margen de la consideración que se tenga sobre origen y fundamento de la concepción de ese título nobiliario o de cualquier otro lo que ahora se plantea es la tramitación de un procedimiento administrativo en cumplimiento de una normativa vigente en consecuencia le informamos que procederemos al archivo de su comunicación sin prejuicio de que si lo estima pertinente puede reiterar su solicitud ante el órgano jurisdiccional que considere competente”.
Para la ARMH se trata de un nuevo caso de discriminación por parte del Estado hacia las víctimas de la dictadura puesto que la actuación con respecto al genocidio perpetrado por el dictador Francisco Franco desampara a sus víctimas, mientras que ese mimo Estado trataría de otra manera a víctimas de delitos graves si se tratase del reconocimiento a un terrorista.
La ARMH, que también ha presentado un recurso a la Oficina del Defensor del Pueblo, llevará a cabo otro tipo de actuaciones y peticiones con el fin de que el Ministerio de Justicia y el Estado español no colabore con lo que supone el reconocimiento a un genocida y una forma de maltrato a las familias de las 114.226 personas desaparecidas que se encuentran todavía hoy en fosas comunes donde fueron escondidos sus cadáveres después de ser asesinados cuyos crímenes nunca han sido investigados ni juzgados.
