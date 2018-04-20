El Gobierno afirma que la Generalitat no gastó dinero público en el referéndum del 1-O

El portavoz del Gobierno, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, ha asegurado hoy que la información "contable" de la que dispone el Ejecutivo es que "ningún euro" de los fondos públicos se ha destinado al referéndum del 1-O, aunque le corresponde al juez Llarena determinar la "verosimilitud" de estos datos y "decidir" si hay delito.
En la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros, Méndez de Vigo ha garantizado que esta documentación se remitirá al juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena de manera "inmediata" y será él quien se encargue de "ver la verosimilitud de esa información contable y su calificación jurídica", junto con la información que tenga de la Guardia Civil.
Precisamente hoy, Público revelaba que el cuerpo armado había ocultado al juez los datos de Hacienda que demuestran que no hubo malversación el 1-O.
Llarena pidió esta semana por escrito a Montoro que explique "a la mayor brevedad posible" por qué considera que no se utilizó dinero público para el referéndum independentista del día 1 de octubre de 2017 en Catalunya.
Méndez de Vigo ha manifestado que "no hay ninguna discrepancia" a este respecto y ha reiterado la afirmación de Montoro de que no se destinaron fondos públicos al referéndum ilegal.
Además, ha enmarcado el uso de estas declaraciones por las defensas de los imputados por el procés en que "utilizan todos los medios a su alcance para defender su posición, eso es legítimo".
Ha recordado que el Gobierno recurrió por los cinco millones de euros que los presupuestos de la Generalitat destinaban al referéndum del 1-O, que fue anulada por el Tribunal Constitucional, y a partir de ahí todas las cuentas del Ejecutivo catalán "han estado intervenidas".
Ahora tendrá que ser el juez Llarena quien, con la información que le enviará el Gobierno, se haga una idea de lo que ha habido y lo calificará jurídicamente, tras haber considerado que hay malversación de fondos públicos, para lo que "tendrá toda la ayuda y la colaboración" de la información de la que dispone el Gobierno.
