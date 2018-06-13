La Guardia Civil se ha personado este miércoles en tres ayuntamientos de Girona para recabar documentación en el marco de la investigación de la operación Aquarium sobre un supuesto delito de malversación por el fraude en la empresa de agua, Agissa. En concreto, se investiga si a través de los contratos del agua se desviaron 15 millones de euros mediante que terminaron por repercutir en la factura final que pagan los ciudadanos.
La operación está coordinada por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción y está vinculada a la causa que trata de concretar si hubo sobrecoste en la gestión publica del agua en Girona. El supuesto fraude se remonta a la etapa del alcalde socialista Quim Nadal y continuó cuando Carles Puigdemont fue regidor de esta localidad, antes de ser nombrado presidente de la Generalitat.
De hecho, el ex president de la Generalitat será investigado por presuntos delitos de prevaricación y malversación de caudales públicos en el marco de esta operación que investiga las irregularidades detectadas en la gestión de la empresa de aguas de Girona, Agissa, entre 1998 y 2013.
Según el diario El Mundo, El juez imputa al ex president delitos presuntamente cometidos cuando fue alcalde de Girona entre 2011 y 2016, antes de que fuera nombrado presidente de la Generalitat. La investigación se centra en la renovación del contrato de suministro de agua a Agissa en 2013, cuando el ex presidente catalán era alcalde de la ciudad.
En septiembre del año pasado ya se produjeron una quincena de registros en relación con este caso, tanto en la sede de Agissa como en despachos de diversos directivos de la compañía.
(Habrá ampliación)
