Madrid, 16 jul (EFE).- La asociación HazteOir ha puesto hoy en marcha una campaña contra la candidatura de Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría para presidir el PP, bajo el lema #YoRompoConSoraya, con dos camionetas que recorrerán las sedes del partido en Madrid y las inmediaciones del hotel donde se celebrará el congreso.
De esta manera, HazteOir prosigue con su campaña para influir en la elección del nuevo líder del PP, en vísperas del XIX Congreso extraordinario para elegir al sucesor de Mariano Rajoy, según informa en una nota de prensa la asociación, que ya se había posicionado a favor de Pablo Casado.
Los camiones de nuestra campaña sobre las #PrimariasPP están circulando por Madrid. #YoRompoConSoraya pic.twitter.com/HdiQIUZYgX— HazteOir.org (@hazteoir) 16 de julio de 2018
La campaña, contraria a que Sáenz de Santamaría asuma la dirección del partido, recuerda declaraciones de la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno sobre la reforma del aborto y la situación de Catalunya.
Según HazteOir, se trata de dos citas textuales de Santamaría sobre dos de los temas que más preocupan a los miembros de la asociación.
Las frases son estas: "En Catalunya, lejos de enervar los ánimos, estamos buscando paz y tranquilidad" o "El debate del aborto no es un tema de derogar la Ley".
