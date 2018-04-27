Público
Junqueras pide ir a una cárcel catalana para estar cerca de su familia y evitar el desarraigo

Reclama ser trasladado a la cárcel Brians II u otro centro próximo a su domicilio, en Sant Vicenç dels Horts.

Imagen de archivo de Oriol Junqueras. - EFE

El exvicepresidente del Govern y líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha pedido este viernes ser trasladado de Estremera, en Madrid, a una cárcel catalana ante la Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias para estar más cerca de su familia y especialmente de sus hijos menores, evitar el desarraigo social y garantizar el derecho de defensa.

En un escrito, Junqueras pide ser trasladado a la cárcel Brians II u otro centro próximo a su domicilio, en Sant Vicenç dels Horts (Barcelona), ya que una vez realizada el pasado 16 de abril la declaración indagatoria ante el magistrado del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena, que le ha procesado por rebelión, "no existen a día de hoy diligencias de instrucción" que impliquen su intervención personal.

Junqueras apela al derecho superior del menor y asegura que el distanciamiento de sus hijos "les está repercutiendo de forma negativa e inmerecida" y asegura que la filosofía que inspira la institución de la prisión provisional parte de la necesidad de respetar la presunción de inocencia y aminorar sus consecuencias en el preso, en sus palabras.

Esta semana Jordi Cuixart también pedía el traslado a una cárcel catalana para estar cerca de su familia.

