La Mesa del Parlament admite la delegación del voto del diputado Comín y facilita el desbloqueo de la investidura

La Mesa del Parlament ha admitido hoy la delegación del voto del exconseller y actual diputado de ERC Antoni Comín, que se encuentra en Bélgica pendiente de saber si es extraditado o no en virtud de la euroorden impulsada por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena.
La Mesa ha admitido la solicitud presentada por Comín para delegar su voto en el portavoz del grupo parlamentario de ERC, Sergi Sabrià "durante el tiempo que dure" la imposibilidad de acudir al hemiciclo, puesto que no puede abandonar Bélgica a la espera de que las autoridades judiciales se pronuncien sobre la extradición.
La admisión de la delegación del voto a Comín se suma a la ya admitida previamente del expresidente Carles Puigdemont, por encontrarse en Alemania pendiente también de que se decida la petición de extradición, y ambas delegaciones de voto podrían facilitar el desbloqueo de la investidura porque en segunda vuelta no se necesitaría el apoyo de la CUP.
