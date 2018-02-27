El PSOE propone subir las pensiones un 1,6% en 2018 con cargo a los impuestos 

El PSOE ha registrado este martes en el Congreso de los Diputados una proposición de ley para subir las pensiones un 1,6% (equivalente al IPC previsto) en 2018, aumento que se financiaría con cargo directo a los impuestos generales.
De salir adelante, la subida tendría efectos desde el 1 de enero de 2018 para todas las pensiones públicas del Sistema de Seguridad Social, cualquiera que sea su modalidad y régimen.
En caso de que el IPC correspondiente al periodo comprendido entre diciembre de 2017 y diciembre de 2018 fuese superior al 1,6%, las pensiones se actualizarán conforme a la subida del IPC, abonando en un pago único la diferencia no percibida durante 2018, precisa la proposición de ley del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista.
La iniciativa también pretende obligar al Gobierno a convocar la Mesa de Diálogo Social para adoptar una fórmula que permite dejar de sufragar con la Seguridad Social gastos que nada tienen que ver con las pensiones, reivindicación demandada también por los sindicatos.
Aunque el PSOE propone crear dos nuevos impuestos para ayudar a financiar las pensiones (uno a la banca y otro sobre las transacciones financieras), en esta iniciativa y en aras a alcanzar un consenso se limita a señalar que el aumento deberá financiarse vía impuestos generales.
