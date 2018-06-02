Rada Nadal, sobre la moción de censura: "A mí me gustaría volver votar"

El tenista español Rafa Nadal abordó el tema político en España este sábado y afirmó que siente la necesidad de "volver a votar", algo que explicó como "sentir general" de una sociedad que ahora no puede verse representada en el Gobierno después de la reciente moción de censura y el consiguiente relevo político.

"A mi modo de entender, lo mejor sería votar, o a mí me gustaría volver votar. Creo que al ciudadano le gustaría votar otra vez porque a día de hoy no hay nadie que pueda gobernar, alguien que hayamos votado y nos sintamos representados, porque hay demasiados pactos y al final nuestro voto no nos deja cómodos", afirmó el balear.

El número uno del tenis mundial dejó su opinión de la situación política en España durante una rueda de prensa en Roland Garros, segundo 'grande' de la temporada en el que alcanzó este sábado los octavos de final. Nadal afirmó además desde París que la suya es una opinión que parece "es un sentir general".

El de Manacor, campeón de 16 'grandes', se refirió así a la reciente moción de censura votada el viernes contra Mariano Rajoy y que dejó al socialista Pedro Sánchez como nuevo presidente del gobierno. Además, Nadal lamentó la imagen que viene dando España hacia fuera y sus propios ciudadanos en los últimos tiempos.

"Cuando ocurren tantas cosas, tantos problemas, lo de Cataluña, ahora cambio de Gobierno..., qué pasa con la gente, que al final la confianza del ciudadano y de lo que vendemos como país, o de lo que el resto del mundo pueda percibir de nosotros, probablemente no sea la mejor", finalizó.