El Consejo General del Poder Judicial ha iniciado los trámites para suspender al magistrado de la Audiencia Provincial de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Salvador Alba Mesa después de que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias haya dictado auto de apertura de juicio oral contra él.
Alba será juzgado por los delitos de prevaricación, cohecho, falsedad documental, revelación de secretos y negociaciones prohibidas a funcionarios y, en función de cuál sea el resultado del proceso, el órgano de gobierno de los jueces decidirá su futuro.
De momento, la suspensión provisional parece inevitable, de acuerdo a lo que imponen los artículos 384.1 de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial (LOPJ) y 190.3 del Reglamento de la Carrera Judicial.
En cualquier caso, el próximo trámite que seguirá la Comisión Permanente del órgano de gobierno de los jueces será escuchar la opinión del fiscal y las alegaciones del propio magistrado.
La LOPJ prevé la suspensión de los jueces y magistrados "cuando se hubiere declarado haber lugar a proceder contra ellos por delitos cometidos en el ejercicio de sus funciones".
La suspensión se mantendrá hasta que recaiga en la causa sentencia resolutoria o auto de sobreseimiento.
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias abrió recientemente juicio oral por prevaricación, cohecho, falsedad y revelación de secretos al juez de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Salvador Alba por intentar perjudicar a su compañera de profesión Victoria Rosell, cuando esta era diputada de Podemos.
