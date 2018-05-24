Pedro Sánchez lleva encerrado en su despacho en la calle de Ferraz desde que se conoció la sentencia del “caso Gürtel”, hablando con números dirigentes del PSOE, para decidir qué postura adoptará su partido ante la situación política que se ha creado tras el contundente fallo que condena al Partido Popular y a muchos de sus dirigentes a duras penas de cárcel por la financiación ilegal de este partido.
Sánchez se enfrenta, posiblemente, a la decisión política más importante de su etapa al frente del PSOE, ya que de nuevo está sobre la mesa una moción de censura, como le han pedido que haga Unidos Podemos y PDyC, mostrándole ya su apoyo para que dé el paso.
El líder socialista siempre se ha negado porque las cuentas no cuadran salvo que contara con los votos independentistas que, además de tener un alto coste interno en su propio partido, es una posibilidad que Sánchez nunca ha querido contemplar.
Sin embargo, la gravedad de la sentencia y el antecedente de haber dado el paso en la Asamblea de Madrid de presentar una moción de censura para destituir a Cristina Cifuentes por una cuestión mucho menor -aunque aquí no se necesitaba el voto de los independentistas-, han cambiado el escenario.
La otra opción, limitarse a la crítica política y mantener languideciendo la legislatura, también se antoja como poca respuesta ante la nueva situación. Además, ya el PSOE ya ha comunicado en fuentes de la dirección del partido que les parece “inaceptables” las respuestas dada por el PP y el Gobierno, y denuncian que el “caso Gürtel”, “implica políticamente al presidente del Gobierno y del PP”. Hasta el momento, es su única reacción.
Lo que sí está tratando Sánchez es que la respuesta cuente con unanimidad interna en el PSOE o una amplísima mayoría, porque los riesgos de división siguen latentes en el partido y más en una cuestión como esta.
En todo caso, más de cuatro horas después de la sentencia del “caso Gúrtel”, Sanchez y el PSOE guardan silencio: no saben, no contestan.
