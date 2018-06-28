Valls, 'fichado' por Aznar para una charla, mantiene la incógnita sobre su futuro con Cs

Albert Rivera y José María Aznar comparten varias posiciones políticas, además de su interés por el exprimer ministro francés, Manuel Valls. Este jueves, en lo que se ha interpretado como un guiño a Ciudadanos, el expresidente del Ejecutivo ha invitado al exprimer ministro galo a clausurar el máster del Instituto Atlántico de Gobierno (IADG), organización que él preside. Anteriormente, Aznar ya ha alabado el rumbo adoptado por Cs, a un tiempo en que criticaba con dureza al que fue su partido, el PP.

Valls: "El separatismo en Europa no tiene futuro. Ya somos muchos estados nacionales, si los vamos partiendo no quedará nada"

"La democracia está en peligro de muerte", ha alertado Valls, pidiendo "valor y visión" a los dirigentes españoles y europeos para afrontar los múltiples retos que se avecinan.

Según su interpretación, las "amenazas separatistas", con mención expresa a Catalunya, son uno de los principales frentes abiertos: "El separatismo en Europa no tiene futuro". "Ya somos muchos estados nacionales, si los vamos partiendo no quedará nada", apuntaba, alertando de que los "separatistas" sí cuentan con un relato, a diferencia de los "grandes partidos de izquierda y derecha".

No obstante, al hablar de Catalunya, Valls mantenía la incógnita sobre su futuro con Ciudadanos, partido que quiere ficharlo como candidato a la Alcaldía de Barcelona para las elecciones de 2019. Hace un mes, Valls afirmó que comunicaría su decisión al respecto de esta oferta en verano, y hoy no ha querido desvelar escenarios. No ha aceptado preguntas -no estaban previstas-, ni tampoco ha comparecido ante los medios de comunicación convocados a esta charla.

Además, el exprimer ministro galo también ha advertido del auge de los "populismos", que "niegan la historia". "La derecha neoliberal de Aznar o Merkel [Angela Merkel, canciller alemana], está confrontada al problema de los populismos". ​

Con su conferencia, La importancia de los valores en la política, Valls tomaba además el relevo de Rivera, que en 2017 apostó, en el mismo acto de clausura, un futuro con nuevas políticas y "nuevos políticos".