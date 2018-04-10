El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha denunciado este martes ante la Fiscalía de Barcelona a un hombre que difundió un vídeo en el que aparecía insultando al líder independentista montado en un caballo.
Según ha informado en su cuenta de Twitter el abogado de Puigdemont, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, ha presentado el escrito en representación del expresidente a la sección de delitos de odio y discriminación del ministerio público en Barcelona.
Ha alegado que el 30 de marzo tuvieron conocimiento del vídeo en el que "se insulta, veja y humilla gravemente" a Puigdemont y a las personas de ideología independentista, según la denuncia compartida en las redes sociales.
Interposada denúncia per delicte d’odi contra l’individu del cavall.— J. Alonso-Cuevillas (@JaumeAlonsoCuev) 10 de abril de 2018
Ara a esperar com i quan reacciona la justícia. pic.twitter.com/uJxAXqgxuY
También ha indicado que el vídeo fue publicado y difundido en las redes sociales "abierto a cualquier internauta que lo consultase" y que aparece un hombre montado a caballo que se dirige a Puigdemont y al colectivo independentista en general.
"Interpuesta denuncia por delito de odio contra el individuo del caballo. Ahora a esperar cómo y cuándo reacciona la justicia", ha señalado Alonso-Cuevillas en Twitter. En el vídeo, el acusado le desea que la Guardia Civil lo meta en la jaula y lo transporte a Madrid. "Ojalá que los presos que hay le empiecen a dar por el culo y no paren, lo violen y a ver si lo dejan embarazado".
Gente asi nunca es condenada por odio o fascista- racista pic.twitter.com/6Psmxi11qz— juan carlos mohr (@juancarlosmohr) 30 de marzo de 2018
El hombre denunciado llamó "rata maricona, hija de puta de cloaca" a Puigdemont y expresó su deseo de que la Guardia Civil detenga al expresidente de la Generalitat y sea violado en la cárcel por los presos.
En referencia a los independentistas, les desea "una feliz estancia en las cárceles españolas" y que estén los mismos años que el teniente coronel Antonio Tejero, autor del golpe de estado del 23 de febrero de 1981.
