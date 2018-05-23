Público
Carmen Lamela envia a judici a Trapero i la cúpula dels mossos

La jutgessa de l'Audiència Nacional tanca la instrucció contra els encausats i eleva la causa a la Sala de lo Penal. Trapero, Soler i Puig estan acusats d'organització criminal i sedició, mentre que Laplana està acusada de sedició. La Sala encara té pendent resoldre el recurs dels encausats contra el seu processament.

Trapero, a la salida este lunes de la Audiencia Nacional. EFE

La jutgessa de l’Audiència Nacional Carmen Lamela ha tancat la instrucció contra l’exmajor Josep Lluis Trapero, l’exdirector de la policia catalana Pere Soler, l’exsecretari general d’Interior i número dos del conseller Joaquim Forn, Cèsar Puig, i contra la intendent dels Mossos Teresa Laplana. Lamela ha elevat la causa aquest dimecres a la Sala de lo Penal, presidida per la magistrada Concepció Espejel.

La Sala encara té pendent resoldre els recursos dels imputats en contra del seu processament per sedició i organització criminal i, en el cas de Laplana, només per sedició, que la Lamela ja va rebutjar. Un cop es resolguin aquests recursos i els processaments siguin definitius, la Sala podria fer el segon pas i dictar l’auto d’obertura del judici oral que donaria lloc al judici dels encausats.

La jutgessa considera que els quatre processats van cometre el delicte de sedició –penat amb fins a 15 anys de presó- i no de rebel·lió –entre 15 i 25-, ja que Lamela no veu que hi hagués "elements de la violència" durant el 20 de setembre sinó la concentració d’una "massa de persones" "de forma tumultuosa". Creu que Trapero, Soler i Puig integraven una organització jerarquitzada "sota una direcció comuna on la cúspide l’ocupava el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya", Carles Puigdemont, que tenia com a objectiu la celebració de l’1 d’octubre i la declaració d’independència del 27 d’octubre.

Segons la jutgessa, els Mossos es van mantenir al marge de les actuacions de la Policia Nacional i la Guàrdia Civil amb l’objectiu d’afavorir "el pla estratègic cap a la independència", consensuat amb els responsables polítics d’aleshores, el conseller cessat d’Interior Joaquim Forn, Soler i Puig.

