Carmen Lamela envia a judici a Trapero i la cúpula dels mossos

La jutgessa de l’Audiència Nacional Carmen Lamela ha tancat la instrucció contra l’exmajor Josep Lluis Trapero, l’exdirector de la policia catalana Pere Soler, l’exsecretari general d’Interior i número dos del conseller Joaquim Forn, Cèsar Puig, i contra la intendent dels Mossos Teresa Laplana. Lamela ha elevat la causa aquest dimecres a la Sala de lo Penal, presidida per la magistrada Concepció Espejel.



La Sala encara té pendent resoldre els recursos dels imputats en contra del seu processament per sedició i organització criminal i, en el cas de Laplana, només per sedició, que la Lamela ja va rebutjar. Un cop es resolguin aquests recursos i els processaments siguin definitius, la Sala podria fer el segon pas i dictar l’auto d’obertura del judici oral que donaria lloc al judici dels encausats.

La jutgessa considera que els quatre processats van cometre el delicte de sedició –penat amb fins a 15 anys de presó- i no de rebel·lió –entre 15 i 25-, ja que Lamela no veu que hi hagués "elements de la violència" durant el 20 de setembre sinó la concentració d’una "massa de persones" "de forma tumultuosa". Creu que Trapero, Soler i Puig integraven una organització jerarquitzada "sota una direcció comuna on la cúspide l’ocupava el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya", Carles Puigdemont, que tenia com a objectiu la celebració de l’1 d’octubre i la declaració d’independència del 27 d’octubre.



Segons la jutgessa, els Mossos es van mantenir al marge de les actuacions de la Policia Nacional i la Guàrdia Civil amb l’objectiu d’afavorir "el pla estratègic cap a la independència", consensuat amb els responsables polítics d’aleshores, el conseller cessat d’Interior Joaquim Forn, Soler i Puig.

