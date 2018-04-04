Els veïns del bloc de 400 pisos de Sant Joan Despí pacten un augment gradual del lloguer

Victòria per als veïns del 133 de l'Avinguda de Barcelona de Sant Joan Despí. Les prop de 150 famílies d'aquest bloc de 400 habitatges que s'enfrontaven a augments desorbitats del lloguer, d'entre un 40% i un 100%, han pactat finalment amb la propietat uns augments sensiblement menors: del 20%, i repartits en tres anys.



Els veïns afectats s'enfrontaven a aquests forts increments de lloguer amb la renovació dels seus contractes de lloguer, durant el primer semestre de l'any. Uns contractes que van signar en plena afectació de la crisi econòmica, i que han vençut en plena bombolla del lloguer. A aquest fet s'hi afegeix que el bloc va ser adquirit per un grup inversor rere el qual hi ha persones vinculades al gegant nord-americà Goldman Sachs, que pretenia maximitzar el benefici amb aquests forts increments del lloguer.

El gruix de les famílies afectades no podien assumir els increments que exigia la propietat, i que situaven les rendes en una forquilla d'entre els 1.100 als 1.350 euros mensuals. La resposta, la mobilització. Els afectats van presentar el seu cas a finals de gener, en una assemblea oberta en què hi van participar representants de la PAH i del Sindicat de Llogaters, així com dels partits polítics representants al consistori -excepte el PP-. Les famílies també van acordar negociar col·lectivament amb la propietat.



Poc més de dos mesos després ha arribat l'acord. Un acord, no obstant, parcial: es refereix només als contractes que vencen durant el 2018. Per als que ho fan durant el 2019 i 2020, l'empresa proposa que aquest increment del 20% es materialitzi en dos i un any, respectivament. Els veïns, per tant, hauran de seguir negociant. Amb unes quantitats sobre la taula, això sí, significativament menors que abans que iniciessin les seves reivindicacions