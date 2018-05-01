Igualtat. Ha estat una de les reivindicacions que s'han expressat amb més força en un primer de maig marcat per la nova onada feminista.



El color violeta s'ha fet present de manera més significativa que mai entre les pancartes de color roig que des de sempre han predominat en les manifestacions sindicals.



Els seus propis dirigents han volgut deixa clar que el context d'aquest 1 de maig és diferent, com a conseqüència de les grans mobilitzacions que l'han precedit. La del 8 de març i les de resposta a la sentència judicial pel cas de 'La manada'.

Però a més de feminista, aquest 1 de maig, en paraules del secretari general d'UGT, ha estat també juvenil i pensionista. A més d'igualtat, s'han reclamat millores salarials, pensions dignes, i mesures efectives contra la precarietat laboral.



Desenes de milers de persones s'han manifestat malgrat el mal temps a les principals poblacions de Catalunya.



"No hi ha prou amb les reformes de les pensions anunciades pel Govern", ha assenyalat el secretario general de CCOO de Catalunya, Javier Pacheco.

Aquest 1 de maig representa, "si cal, l'inici de les mobilitzacions cap a una vaga general arreu l'Estat", ha explicat el líder d'UGT, Camil Ros.



Un i altre han carregat contra l'immobilisme del govern del PP, han exigit la derogació de la reforma laboral per posar fi a la precarietat laboral i han parlat sobre la seva determinació per "canviar l'actitud de la CEOE des de la mobilització" en relació a les condicions de treball.

Els sindicats afirmen que ara hi ha creixement econòmic i hi ha diners i que cal aconseguir millores en el repartiment de la riquesa, però també han denunciat "la involució política que pateix la societat", la "deriva autoritària", les vulneracions de les llibertats d'expressió, de manifestació, les detencions i empresonaments de vaguistes, dirigents polítics, socials i de professionals de la cultura, contra les quals, han dit, cal donar "una resposta unitària de la ciutadania".

