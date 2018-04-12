La Sección Octava de la Audiencia Provincial de Oviedo ha condenado a un hombre a 30 años de cárcel por abusar sexualmente de una niña de 12 años con con discapacidad intelectual y a la que conoció por Internet.
La sentencia también le condena al pago de una indemnización de 4.000 euros y le impone la prohibición de acercarse al municipio de Gijón y de comunicarse o acercarse a la víctima a menos de 500 metros.
Según han informado fuentes de la Fiscalía, el hombre, de 51 años y vecino de Barcelona, que fue juzgado a puerta cerrada, ha sido condenado a diez años de prisión por cada uno de los tres delitos de abusos sexuales de los que estaba acusado.
El hombre había contactado con la menor, residente en Gijón, a través de un chat de Internet en junio de 2014, y tras diversos contactos el procesado se desplazó un mes después hasta Asturias para verla.
La Audiencia considera probado que el hombre abusó de la menor sin emplear la fuerza en tres ocasiones, en sendas visitas a la ciudad asturiana a lo largo de 2014.
El fallo, contra la que cabe recurso de casación ante el Supremo, le absuelve de los delitos de amenazas al padre de la menor y contra la Administración de Justicia de los que también estaba acusado.
