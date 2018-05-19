Una actriz ha denunciado al cineasta y productor francés Luc Besson —director de películas como El Quinto Elemento o Arthur y los Minimoys— por haberla violado en un hotel de París, según revelaba este sábado Europe 1.
La mujer, cuya identidad no ha trascendido, formalizó la denuncia ante la policía este viernes por la mañana, unas horas después de que se hubiera cometido la agresión, de acuerdo con su testimonio.
Los hechos ocurrieron la noche del jueves en el hotel Bristol, que se encuentra en uno de los barrios más exclusivos de París, cerca del Palacio del Elíseo, sede de la Presidencia de la República francesa.
La agredida, que conoce a Besson desde hace años, en su relato a la policía ha contado que se bebió una taza de té, empezó a sentirse mal y perdió el conocimiento.
Cuando volvió en sí, fue consciente de que había sido objeto de tocamientos y penetraciones. El famoso cineasta salió del hotel antes que ella y le dejó un fajo de billetes, según Europe 1.
A través de su abogado, el acusado de violación ha dicho estar sorprendido por la denuncia, reconoció que ha visto de forma episódica a la actriz, pero que nunca la ha drogado ni violado.
