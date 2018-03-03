Dos montañeros cántabros, David B.L., de Santander, y Marcos P.A., de Hoznayo (Entrambasaguas), han fallecido este sábado tras quedar sepultados por un alud de nieve en la zona de Pirineos.
Al parecer, los dos fallecidos iban en el mismo grupo con otras dos cántabras, una de Santander y otra de San Felices de Buelna.
El suceso se ha producido en la zona de Aragnouet-Bielsa, en los Pirineos franceses, según han confirmado los servicios de rescate a France TV.
Los montañeros estaban realizando esquí de fondo en la zona cuando fueron sorprendidos por el alud.
Inicialmente, uno de los hombres fue rescatado sin vida de entre la nieve, mientras que el segundo fue trasladado de urgencia en helicóptero a un hospital, con pronóstico reservado, donde falleció.
Este es el segundo incidente de estas características que ocurre en Francia en menos de 48 horas. Ayer mismo fallecieron cuatro montañeros franceses que practicaban senderismo en el norte de los Alpes, en el accidente más grave de este tipo en lo que va de temporada.
