Los estudiantes de la EBAU en Extremadura afectados por la repetición de la prueba anunciada tras conocerse una filtración se reúnen este lunes con el rector de la Universidad de Extremadura (UEx), Segundo Píriz.
Los representantes de los estudiantes se verán con el responsable universitario después de volver a pedir este fin de semana una solución alternativa a la repetición de los exámenes, tras la filtración de algunas pruebas.
Los estudiantes reclaman que, si finalmente tienen que volver a examinarse, las pruebas se celebren en "las mejores condiciones posibles".
La Coordinadora Estudiantil de Badajoz plantea exigencias como que se permita repetir, de manera opcional, las asignaturas del jueves, pues hubo aspirantes a las que les salieron bien las del miércoles -que son las que deben repetirse- y decidieron no hacer las del día siguiente por considerar que no iban a necesitar mejorar nota de cara a las ponderaciones.
Además, reclaman el abono de todos los gastos de desplazamiento a las personas de fuera de Badajoz, la devolución de tasas a los alumnos como compensación por el daño causado o que se tenga un trato "excepcional" para pagarles los gastos causados a los aspirantes que están de viaje o a quienes le coinciden otros exámenes.
También piden que el rector y los responsables pidan perdón "de manera clara y sin rodeos".
