Público
Público

Asesinato de Gabriel El juez prorroga la detención de Ana Julia para practicar nuevas diligencias policiales

La detenida ha sido trasladada desde las dependencias judiciales pasadas las 15.00 horas de este miércoles hacia la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil, donde permanecerá hasta que vuelva a comparecer ante el juez, previsiblemente en la jornada de este jueves.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Ana Julia

El juez prorroga la detención de Ana Julia para practicar nuevas diligencias policiales

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de Almería, el juez Rafael Soriano, ha acordado prorrogar hasta mañana la detención de Ana Julia Quezada, presunta autora de la muerte del niño Gabriel Cruz, para la práctica de nuevas diligencias policiales, según han informado fuentes del TSJA.

La detenida ha sido trasladada desde las dependencias judiciales pasadas las 15.00 horas de este miércoles hacia la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil, donde permanecerá hasta que vuelva a comparecer ante el juez, previsiblemente en la jornada de este jueves.

Etiquetas