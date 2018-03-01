El Tribunal Supremo ha anulado este jueves la sentencia a un año de prisión contra la tuitera Cassandra Vera, que había sido condenada por la Audiencia Nacional por el delito de humillación a las víctimas del terrorismo por los 13 tuits que publicó sobre el atentado al presidente del Gobierno franquista Carrero Blanco.
Nada más conocer la noticia, la joven Cassandra ha escrito en la red social Twitter que esta sentencia supone "el fin de un calvario judicial por el que nadie debería pasar". No obstante, la joven también ha mostrado su preocupación "por otras condenas como la de Valtonyc y otros raperos y tuiteros". "Sigamos luchando por la libertad de expresión para todos", ha señalado Cassandra, que ha acompañado el tuit de una imagen en movimiento de un coche volando.
El mensaje íntegro es el siguiente: "Muy contenta a nivel personal por el fin de un calvario judicial por el que nadie debería pasar. Pero muy preocupada por otras condenas como la de Valtonyc y otros raperos y tuiteros. Sigamos luchando por la libertad de expresión para todos".
