Público
Público

Libertad de expresión Conferencia desde el Parlamento Europeo sobre los ataques a la libertad de expresión

La directora de 'Público', Ana Pardo de Vera, participa en el acto celebrado en Bruselas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La directora de 'Público', Ana Pardo de Vera, durante su intervencion en el Congreso de Periodismo Digital, en Huesca.

La directora de 'Público', Ana Pardo de Vera,  en una imagen de archivo.

Este jueves tiene lugar desde el Parlamento Europeo una conferencia sobre los ataques a la libertad de expresión. En el acto participa la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera. La jornada de conferencias ha sido organizada por el Grupo Verdes - ALE y ella participarán también Aníbal Malvar, Beatriz Talegón, entre otros, y representantes de los colectivos Mujeres de TVE, de TV3 y de la TVG.

El acto se produce el mismo día en el que debía ingresar en prisión el rapero Valtonyc, condenado a tres años de cárcel por los delitos de enaltecimiento del terorismo. Este jueves se supo que el músico había abandonado España para evitar su inminente entrada en prisión.

Agenda de la jornada

09:00h Panel 1: LA PALABRA. MEPs Ana Miranda, Jordi Solé, Josep-Maria Terricabras
-Beatriz Talegón.Periodista y activista.
-Suso de Toro. Escritor.
-Ana Pardo de Vera. Directora de Público.

Panel 2: LA RED. MEP Jordi Solé
-Alex García. Youtuber. "Resistencia Films".
-Boro LH Periodista “La Haine”, “Kaos en la Red”

10:15 Panel 3: LA MÚSICA. MEP Josep-Maria Terricabras
Músicos condenados por la Justicia española: Pablo Hasel, Grupo de apoyo al rapero Valtonic(incluye emisión de vídeo), Iván Leszno de La Insurgencia.

11:30h Panel 4: EL TEXTO. MEPAna MIranda
-JávorBénedek. MEP Greens- EFA (Hungría)
-AníbalMalvar. Periodista.
-Jean Quatemer.Corresponsal de Libération en Brussels.

11:45hPanel 5: THE IMAGE. MEP Ana Miranda
-Isabel Risco, actriz.
-Representantes de la TVG
-Representante de TV3:
-Representante de Mujeres de RTVE

Etiquetas