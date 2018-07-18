Público
Detenido un hombre en A Coruña acusado de matar a su mujer

La víctima, de 57 años, presentaba heridas de arma blanca.

Un miembro de la Policía Nacional junto al domicilio donde se ha producido el presunto asesinato. - EFE

Teléfono contra el maltrato: 016

Un hombre ha sido detenido la tarde de este miércoles por matar presuntamente a su mujer en la vivienda que compartían en A Coruña, según han confirmado fuentes de la Policía Nacional. La víctima, una mujer de 57 años de edad, falleció a consecuencia de heridas de arma blanca a manos de su marido, un varón de 54 años.

Los agentes activaron en un primer momento el protocolo por crimen machista, pero según las fuentes consultadas, este extremo aún debe ser verificado y la investigación deberá despejar algunos puntos. Así, hay circunstacias que están siendo investigadas, como al parecer una grave enfermedad que padecía la víctima y se verifica si se habían producido episodios de autolesión.

Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno han confirmado que no constan en un primer barrido denuncias previas de la mujer contra el marido. Cuando los agentes se personaron en el lugar del crimen, según las primeras informaciones, la casa estaba en aparente orden y a simple vista no se detectaba rastro de pelea.

