Detenido un joven de 28 años por abusos sexuales a varias niñas

El monitor de una granja escuela fue denunciado por los familiares de las menores.

Imagen de recurso de un coche de la Guardia Civil. GUARDIA CIVIL

La Guardia Civil de Llíria (Valencia) ha detenido a un joven de 28 años de edad por presuntos abusos sexuales, tras las denuncias de familiares de varias niñas que habrían sido sus víctimas,según dijeron a Efe fuentes del Instituto Armado.

El joven es un monitor de una granja escuela que habría abusado en esas instalaciones de varias niñas de entre 6 y 8 años entre los meses de marzo y mayo, según publica el diario Las Provincias.

El detenido ha pasado este miércoles a disposición de los juzgados del Llíria, sin que hasta el momento haya trascendido la decisión adoptada por la autoridad judicial.

